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Drake Tungsten's avatar
Drake Tungsten
1h

Every con I've been to has tons of flyers everywhere for other cons. Unless he was stapling them to people's butts or something, this is normal. Sounds like a BS ban to me.

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Rex's avatar
Rex
22m

Surely there are other victims of the left's overreach that we can care about? I'm not going to get up in arms about a guy who chooses to call himself "Venger Satanis" being shuffled off the public stage.

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