Numerous leftists threw temper tantrums after people criticized the cringe, degenerate, and outright evil inclusion of pronouns in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film.

Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz criticized the film’s inclusion of pronouns writing on X, “Now they’re making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-man pronouns. These people won’t stop until they ruin everything.”

Leftists reacted by throwing temper tantrums with many of them trying to explain that inclusion of the pronoun placard in the trailer was a joke because Adam turns into He-Man.

As one user questioned, “Where is the dig? Yes, He/Him & He/Man are similar. Word play. No indication of being against pronouns.”

In fact, after showing the pronouns on his placard, he gets lectured by a bald black woman in HR.

Others became the embodiment of the Millennial Woes meme.

They attempted to mock Jon for having an issue with the promotion of gender ideology in the film by claiming that He-Man has a pronoun in his name.

To be clear, the name placard with the pronouns is an attempt at normalizing gender ideology, which aims to remove the distinction between men and women and “presents a view of the human person contrary to the truth.” Not only does it lead people away from the truth, but it also attempts convince people in many cases to engage in self-harm such as mutilating surgeries.

To this point Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington advises:

The faithful should avoid using “gender-affirming” terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language. In the broader culture, Catholics may experience significant pressure to adopt culturally-approved terminology. However, in no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution. Attempts by the state, corporations, or employers to compel such language, particularly by threats of legal action or job loss, are unjust. We must love in the truth, and truth must be accurately conveyed by our words. At the same time, clarity must always be at the service of charity, as part of a broader desire to move people towards the fulness of the truth.

And it is attempting to normalize it even if the numerous people claiming it is a joke is true because it still participates in the cultural lexicon of pronouns rather than avoiding. The so-called “humor” relies on the existence and familiarity of pronoun declarations thus reinforcing their presence in the shared cultural space.

To be clear, the pronoun placard is shown as a routine, unremarkable part of the workplace. It appears ordinary and acceptable.

On top of this, Dr. Edward Feser at Catholic World Report notes that this type of “humor,” if one can even call it, that is called “‘clapter’ comedy, where the point is not to be funny and to get the audience to laugh, but rather to signal your purported political virtue and invite the audience to show theirs by applauding.”

“The result is not to mitigate social tensions but to exacerbate them. Such ‘comedians’ no longer function to smooth social interaction between people of different opinions, values, and backgrounds. Rather, their purpose is to lead one faction in denigrating another,” he explains.

NEXT: Scott Derrickson Explains Why Horror Is The "Perfect Genre" For Christians To Work In