Eternal Christendom and its host and founder Joshua Charles announced that this week’s Great Rosary Campaign is for the conversion of Star Trek: The Next Generation actor Marina Sirtis, who played Counselor Deanna Troi.

In a post to X, Charles shared that the reason he chose Sirtis is because “I love Star Trek [and] have a great deal of love and affection for the cast that played the various characters of the different ships, different space stations, whatever it may be. And it had big role in my life since I was a little kid.”

“Star Trek is not a particularly Catholic show, but it’s got many elements of it that are very constant with the Catholic faith, great respect for life, very pro-life, very big on human dignity,” he added. “And so I am just very, very thankful for all the cast members for the wonderful characters that they brought into my life. And how those characters helped me think, think about controversial topics, shoot higher in my own life, shoot for greater degrees of excellence, and just provide some good old fashioned fun.”

“The famous saying in Star Trek from the Vulcans is ‘Live long and prosper.’ Well, the ultimate living long and prospering is to spend eternal life with God in heaven. And that’s why I’m going to ask all of you to join me in praying the Rosary for the conversion of the cast that played the different Star Trek characters.”

On top of praying the Rosary this week for Marina Sirtis, Charles also recommends people to offer a penance with a Holy Hour in front of the Blessed Sacrament before the Holy Eucharist of our lord.

Eternal Christendom’s The Great Rosary Campaign is based on several Biblical themes and principles:

Pray for our brethren: “Pray for one another…” (James 5:16) and “So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all men, and especially to those who are of the household of faith.” (Gal: 6:10) Pray for our enemies: “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43-44) Pray for all men, particularly leads and those in authority: “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all men, or kings and all who are in high positions… (1 Timothy 2:1-2) Go into battle with the Ark “When the troops retired to the camp, the elders of Israel said, ‘Why has the LORD permitted us to be defeated today by the Philistines? Let us fetch the ark of the LORD from Shiloh that it may go into battle among us and save us from the grasp of our enemies.’ So the people sent to Shiloh and brought from there the ark of the LORD of hosts, who is enthroned upon the cherubim. The two sons of Eli, Hophni and Phinehas, accompanied the ark of God. When the ark of the LORD arrived in the camp, all Israel shouted so loudly that the earth shook. (1 Samuel 4:3-5) Evangelism and Apologetics equates to love plus arguments plus prayer and penance Returning good for evil: “Do not return evil for evil, or reviling for reviling; but on the contrary bless, for to this you have been called, that you may obtain a blessing.” (1 Peter 3:9)

Charles and Eternal Christendom have previously conducted the Great Rosary Campaign for Gates McFadden, Levar Burton, Megyn Kelly, Sean Hannity, Mark Calaway (The Undertaker), John Hudson Dilgen, Scott Adams, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk among others.

