Passage Press Publisher Lomez aka Jonathan Keeperman recently attempted to define what right wing art is and used Lena Dunham’s HBO show Girls as an example.

In an interview with The New York Times’ Ross Douthat as part of his Interesting Times series, Lomez accepted the leftist myth and framework that people on the right cannot create art.

He said, “A lot of the frustration that people have had with the right is anytime anyone on the conservative side goes to make some kind of art or do culture, it’s just bad. And the left is right about this. At least for my lifetime there’s been this critique that the right can’t do culture.”

He would later hedge claiming this is not historically true, but is true within the last 30 to 40 years.