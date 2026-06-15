Joseph Mallozzi posted something this week that every fan of a canceled franchise should read. Not because it is new information, but because it is being said by someone who has watched it happen from inside the room, across thirty years of television.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been dismayed by the contempt some genre executives have held for fans, routinely underestimating their power to make or break a show. I’ve watched this repeat too many times, across too many shows, to be talking about any single one of them. Yet despite the mounting evidence over the past few years, they continue to dismiss the data, repeating the same miscalculations time and again.”

Mallozzi wrote Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis. He ran the writers’ room that kept SG-1 on air for ten seasons. He organized the 2019 #WeWantStargate campaign that eventually led to Amazon greenlighting the Gero series that just got canceled. He is not a bystander complaining from outside. He is the writer who has spent decades trying to make the studio system take this franchise seriously, and he is now watching it fail again.

The second half of his post is where it gets direct: “But technology has rewritten the rules, and the power dynamics are shifting. Today’s fans are organized, strategic, and highly data-literate, effectively turning the platforms’ own metrics against them. As the bets get bigger and the audience grows sharper, it will be fascinating to see how this plays out.”

He is right, and the data behind the current campaign makes the point. The Change.org petition has now passed 75,000 verified signatures. Amazon’s own social media accounts have been flooded with Stargate replies for twelve consecutive days. When Amazon MGM Studios posted an engagement question last week, “If you could spend summer in any TV show universe, where would you go?”, the replies, 258 of them with 47,000 views, were dominated by one answer: Stargate. The franchise Amazon canceled the week before.

Mallozzi noticed. “It’s wild that two weeks after Stargate’s cancellation, the majority of the responses to the majority of the Prime Video posts continue to be Stargate-related.”

The Popcast Brothers, the YouTube channel behind the main Change.org petition, published a detailed thread this week explaining why Amazon made the decision it did. The context they provided involves Nick Cage’s experience getting Spider-Noir greenlit. Cage wanted to make his streaming series in black and white. He was invited to dinner at Amazon MGM head Jen Salke’s house and had to spend the evening convincing a room of executives that younger audiences would watch. He offered color as an option alongside black and white specifically to accommodate the youth concern. Nick Cage, one of the most recognizable film actors alive, had to perform for an executive dinner to get a superhero streaming show approved.

The Popcast Brothers named this what it is: the streaming industry’s obsession with the 15-35 demographic, driven almost entirely by competitive anxiety about Netflix. Their read: “Star Trek (Paramount), Star Wars (Disney), Stargate (Amazon), all totally obsessed with younger audience retention, even as a cash-loss fallacy, meaning they don’t care if they lose money if it means in five to ten years they have captured the next generation.”

The reason is Netflix. The streaming giant dominates the 15-35 age bracket, and Amazon, Disney, and Paramount have spent years hemorrhaging money trying to manufacture the same audience loyalty. The Popcast Brothers pointed to Apple as the counterexample: “Have you wondered why Apple doesn’t seem to care? They just keep making great television that the older, paying audiences are drawn to. Because they already own the youth through iPhones, and they aren’t worried about the future.”

Mallozzi replied directly: “A strong take. This industry-wide obsession with younger viewers isn’t new, which makes the decision not to pursue a four-quadrant family show like Stargate even more baffling.”

The argument lands because Stargate is not a niche property in the way the “narrow fanbase” characterization implies. Seventeen seasons across three series. Five films. An audience that has rewatched SG-1 continuously for twenty-five years and introduced it to their children. The franchise’s alleged liability is the thing most new shows would spend years trying to build: an audience that already exists, already cares, and already knows exactly what they want.

Amazon canceled the Gero series citing concern it would appeal only to dedicated fans. That decision was apparently made by Blair Fetter, Amazon MGM’s Head of Worldbuilding and Genre Series, per Deadline’s reporting. Fetter has not said anything publicly. Amazon has not said anything publicly. Twelve days of flooded social media accounts, 75,000 signatures, GoFundMe-funded aerial banners, and a global trending hashtag, and the studio has issued zero response.

The Expanse comparison is not abstract. In 2018, Amazon itself proved the formula works. When Syfy canceled The Expanse, fans organized, petitioned, flew a banner over Amazon’s offices. Jeff Bezos personally announced the rescue on Twitter. The show ran three more seasons on Prime Video. The studio that proved fan campaigns could work is now ignoring one.

Mallozzi has been fighting for this franchise for seven years. He organized 2019’s first trending campaign. He came back as a consulting producer when the Gero project was greenlit. He is still here, still posting, still reading the replies. Amazon has not replied to a single one.

That asymmetry, a passionate creator fighting publicly for a property while the studio that owns it says nothing, is the thing the Popcast Brothers and Mallozzi are both pointing at. The fans are organized, data-literate, and on the platforms. The executives are in dinner meetings asking whether a beloved franchise might appeal to too many people who already love it.

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