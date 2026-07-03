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Codex redux
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The network of writers and publishers associated with the OG Sad Puppies campaign is operating from an assumption of ill-will toward those associated with the Rabids. IDK myself which came first, nor the reasons, though I can make a case for both sides to have or believe the other side is motivated by ill will.

Considering the high number of Christians on both sides, it would behoove everyone involved to, as Mr. Samwise said to Faramir, "take the opportunity to show your quality".

All y'all have it and to spare.

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