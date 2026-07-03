Jason Cordova has pushed back on our reporting that he is leaving Baen Books, posting a response on social media Friday. Fandom Pulse stands by its sourcing while acknowledging new information Cordova provided.

Here is Cordova’s full statement:

So the Usual Suspect (I swear, it’s like one step forward, four steps back with this guy) has gone off and started spouting nonsense about me and Baen Books (again). Incorrect information has been spewed forth like the projectile vomit it is (though vomiting after food poisoning is worth far more than the dribble that is causing me to post this in the first place...again) so I’m forced (again) to correct unnamed individuals of their fallacies (AGAIN).

For starters, I am not the ‘heir apparent’ at Baen Books. Never was, so far as I know. I can’t read Toni’s mind, but I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say I am in no position to take over. I mean, really? ME in charge? Hahahahahahahahahahaaha.... hahahahahaahahahaaahahah... okay, okay. That’s some pretty funny stuff right there. Man, can you imagine ‘me’ in charge? Whoo boy. People would have romantic dinners in the firelight, courtesy of the burning ruins in my wake after my ‘negotiating tactics.’ It’d be the stuff of legend.

Also, another fallacy to correct. No, I am not leaving Baen Books. Apparently I am tolerated enough and good enough at my job that Toni likes keeping me around. It’s definitely not because of my dashing good looks or impressive height, but more in line with my abilities of coffee fetching and lunch ordering. Oh, and shitposting. Mad skillz yo.

However, I did recently get a promotion from Mail Clerk / Associate Editor / Office War Monkey. I am now the Special Projects Manager at Baen Books. It’s a really cool job that allows me to utilize my skills while freeing up more writing time, something Toni and I both wanted (over the past three years my productivity has dropped as responsibilities have climbed). What, precisely, is the Special Projects Manager? Well, we’ve got some exciting news coming soon that’s going to expand on what my new job entails, and also is going to help our authors moving forward.

This also means I will no longer be working in the office but remotely, something I’ve been wanting to do for the past 6 months. Cost of living in North Carolina is getting ridiculous, so we’re planning on moving to another state soon. The new job and responsibilities, as well as shedding old tasks, allows this to happen. I’m super stoked.

Hopefully that clears things up. More writing, less work, promotion, still at Baen.

Did I miss anything?

Cordova’s statement confirms several things our original report identified: he is stepping away from a full-time in-office role, his writing output has dropped as his workload at Baen climbed over the past three years, and he is leaving North Carolina partly because of financial pressure. He is framing this as a promotion. Our source at Liberty Con, who was present for multiple discussions about Cordova’s status, describes the post as “damage control.” We were also told there were multiple discussions confirming our reporting publicly at Liberty Con.

This new title, Special Projects Manager, remains vague by Cordova’s own admission. Whether that role carries anything resembling the editorial and operational responsibilities he held before is an open question Baen has not answered.

Which brings up a recurring issue. Fandom Pulse has attempted to reach Cordova and Baen Books for comment on multiple occasions over the years for comments on our coverage of the company. Neither has responded. This publication covers Baen more consistently than virtually any other outlet. A publisher that struggles with press outreach and has operated without a publicist for two years might consider that returning a call to a friendly outlet would serve their authors better than silence.

In our original report that seemingly caused their ire, we reported how Ark Press poached their top author Larry Correia, as well as two of their top editors, funded by Peter Thiel and his investment group as he built himself a boutique publisher with real money behind it. That was a heavy blow for Baen, who apparently didn’t want the information to get out at the time. When we reached out to DJ Butler, who moved to Ark at the time, his response was to do a joint livestream with Toni Weisskopf, where he refused to answer whether he was working for Theil. He got agitated and began swearing on the livestream at the questions.

Months later, Passage Press publicly posted that Ark Press was indeed their imprint, confirming exactly what we reported. Butler did not apologize for casting aspersions on our reporting. He was subsequently fired from Ark Press.

The underlying questions from our original report have not changed. Toni Weisskopf will retire at some point. Someone will need to run Baen’s operations after that. Who that is, and what shape the house is in when the transition comes, remains the real story.

Cordova’s post also drew a comment from Jonna Hayden, production manager at Raconteur Press, who used the moment to take a personal shot at this reporter, referring to me with a racial slur play on my last name. Raconteur Press publishes niche anthologies that have not broken into wide readership. Antagonizing a publication that covers the sci-fi and fantasy space with nearly 300,000 monthly readers and a 7,000-subscriber mailing list, one that would otherwise cover their releases, is a strange business decision.

Fandom Pulse will continue covering the science fiction and fantasy publishing world without fear or favor. When publishers talk, we report it. When they don’t, we report that too. This is why we’re the most trusted outlet in sci-fi and fantasy news.

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