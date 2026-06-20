Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media signed an exclusive television development deal with Netflix on June 18, ending his five-year pact with Disney. Netflix’s announcement was unambiguous: Proximity Media “will exclusively develop new series” for the streamer.

Disney has said nothing publicly about Ironheart Season 2. They did not need to. The framing of Ironheart as a “limited series” at the NAACP Image Awards in February and at the Black Reel TV Awards this week — where the show leads all nominees with ten nominations — quietly but clearly signals one-and-done status. Disney uses the “limited series” categorization deliberately. It is how they communicate cancellation without issuing a statement.

Ironheart debuted in 2025 as a six-episode Marvel series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. Coogler and Robert Downey Jr. both promoted it. People inside Marvel Studios reportedly describe it as the worst thing the studio has ever produced. The audience largely agreed. The show failed to crack Nielsen streaming charts and generated almost none of the social footprint that prior Marvel flagship series built in their opening weeks. The next season that was never officially greenlit has now been rendered moot by the departure of its executive producer.

Coogler himself is in a wildly different position than when he signed with Disney in 2021. He signed that deal off the back of Creed and Black Panther, which was the highest-grossing Black-led film in history. He finished it as the director of Sinners, which earned sixteen Oscar nominations, won four including Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, and became the most award-laden film of 2025’s cycle. His deal leverage in 2026 is not the same as it was in 2021. Netflix’s Jinny Howe described his company’s reputation as producing stories that “resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.” That is a description of Sinners, not of Ironheart.

The X-Files situation is more complicated.

Hulu greenlighted the X-Files reboot pilot in February 2026 under Coogler’s Disney deal. He was announced as writer and director. Danielle Deadwyler was cast as one of the FBI leads, Himesh Patel as her partner. Jennifer Yale came on as showrunner. As recently as two weeks ago, Deadline reported additional casting: Amy Madigan and Steve Buscemi joining the pilot. The production was actively moving. Gillian Anderson had expressed openness to appearing. Everything was in motion under the Disney framework.

Deadline’s coverage of the Netflix deal included a key qualifier: Coogler “isn’t entirely done with Disney+ yet, as he’s still working on projects begun while his previous deal was still in effect.” That language is standard for overall deal transitions. It means the X-Files pilot should continue at Hulu under its existing structure. Jennifer Yale remains showrunner. The Hulu pilot order stands. Chris Carter, who retains creator credits, is still attached.

What changes is everything that comes after the pilot. If Hulu orders a series off the pilot, Coogler’s ongoing creative involvement would need negotiation across his new Netflix commitment. If the pilot disappoints and the series does not go forward, the question becomes moot. And if the pilot performs well, the awkward reality of a show’s creative architect being exclusively committed to a competitor becomes a genuine business problem for both Hulu and Netflix to resolve.

The X-Files reboot has an additional complication that predates the Netflix deal: it is being produced under Onyx Collective, Disney’s Black-focused content brand, with a premise built around a “diverse” reimagining of the original. The original X-Files audience skewed overwhelmingly white, suburban, and loyal to Duchovny and Anderson. The reboot’s casting of Deadwyler and Patel signals a different primary audience target. Whether the show can serve both the legacy fanbase and a new audience is the creative challenge Coogler was uniquely positioned to navigate given Sinners’ crossover success. That positioning has not changed. His corporate situation has.

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