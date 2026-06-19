Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
1hEdited

None of the superheroes are anything other than heterosexual. In many cases, they are specifically normal, since they are trying to blend into normal America.

The more they try to make an lgbt+ movie, the less people want to see it.

I dearly miss the time when Actors and actresses did their job and kept their mouths shut. Now every actor and actress is a communist activist first and foremost and couldn't keep their mouths shut if you paid them to do it.

I wasn't sure about this movie when it first hit the trailers, and each time she opens her mouth, the less I want to see it.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
15m

The man-hating modern audience will insure this movie is the best selling of all time by at least double previous records.

They will blame the failure on about a dozen fairness-hating MAGAts, of course.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture