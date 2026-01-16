Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller shared his plan to save Star Trek after he viewed a woke Starfleet Academy clip.

In a clip that was shared to X by End Wokeness, intersectional feminism is on full display as three female Star Trek characters discuss a subspace instability.

Miller reacted to it writing, “Tragic. But it’s not too late for Paramount+ to save the franchise.”

He then shared his single step to do so, “Reconcile with William Shatner and give him total creative control.”

Miller is not the only one to share such an opinion about Starfleet Academy. Elon Musk shared a similar one while reacting to the same clip albeit this time shared by Not the Bee.

He wrote, “Turns out they banned Ozempic and LASIK in the future lol.”

In a follow-up he questioned why the show had not been scrapped writing, “I thought David Ellison was going to stop this bs, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.”

The intersectional feminism is unsurprising and has become par for the course with Star Trek since it has been under the purview of Alex Kurtzman, who is the showrunner for Starfleet Academy.

Kurtzman signed a letter in 2016 condemning President Donald Trump. The letter reads in part:

Star Trek has always offered a positive vision of the future, a vision of hope and optimism, and most importantly, a vision of inclusion, where people of all races are accorded equal respect and dignity, where individual beliefs and lifestyles are respected so long as they pose no threat to others. We cannot turn our backs on what is happening in the upcoming election. Never has there been a presidential candidatr who stands in such complete opposition to the ideals of the Star Trek universe as Donald Trump. His election would take this country backward, perhaps disastrously. We need to elect a president who will move this country forward into the kind of future we all dream of: where personal differences are understood and accepted, where science overrules superstition, where people work together instead of against each other. The resolution of conflicts on Star Trek was never easy. Don’t remain aloof –vote! We have heard people say they will vote Green or Libertarian or not at all because the two major candidates are equally flawed. That is both illogical and inaccurate. Either Secretary Clinton or Mr. Trump will occupy the White House. One is an amateur with a contemptuous ignorance of national laws and international realities, while the other has devoted her life to public service, and has deep and valuable experience with the proven ability to work with Congress to pass desperately needed legislation. If, as some say, the government is broken, a protest vote will not fix it.

He also indicated he ramped up the wokeness in Star Trek: Discovery as a direct reaction to President Trump’s election. The show’s producer Aaron Harberts shared how woke the was telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m very proud of all of the diversity on the show. Gender identity, sexual orientation, race and it is really just a representation of what the world is.”

Kurtzman then added, “The tone of the show actually got stronger in the direction we were already going because we recognized how important it was for the core message of Trek to be amplified after the election.”

While promoting the show’s second season Kurtzman told NBC News, “We are creating a world that we would like to see. We’re creating it in the literal world that we surround ourselves with the cast, the crew and the writers and we’re creating it on screen and we’re hoping that people can follow.”

He went on to state, “I think that the world as it is inspires us that what we’re doing on ‘Star Trek’ is not just storytelling, it’s a mission. That so much of what people can do when they go online is be incredibly painful and so deeply negative, and it speaks to the many, many challenges that we face as a race right now.”

“The reason ‘Star Trek’ has become an anchor for me and all the people that work with me is because it’s helped provide a comfort for what we can be. And it’s helped us believe there is a future where the best of us steps forwards,” he added.

