HBO is reportedly developing a Game of Thrones sequel focusing on Arya Stark.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that a sequel focused on Jon Snow is no longer being developed, but it’s being transitioned into a Arya Stark focused show.

A Jon Snow sequel was first revealed back in June 2022 with The Hollywood Reporter claiming, “The network has entered into early development on its first sequel to its blockbuster fantasy drama: a live-action spinoff series centered on the fan-favorite character Jon Snow.” It went on to confirm that Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow, was attached.

Emilia Clarke confirmed the series telling Variety, “It’s been created by Kit [Harrington] as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin also confirmed it writing in a blog post, “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development. The HOLLYWOOD REPORTER story was largely correct.”

However, by 2024 Kit Harrington revealed to ScreenRant the series was no longer in active development. He said:

I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it. And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf.

In August 2024, Harrington shared some more details with GQ about what the story might be and explained why he dropped it, “What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no. And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.”

“We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn't... nothing got us excited enough,” he added. “In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that's not good. And that's the last thing we all want.”

Just in December, Harrington told Variety he had no interest in returning to Jon Snow, “No, god no. I don’t wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright.”

With Harrington off the project, it appeared dead in the water. However, The Hollywood Reporter’s James Hibberd claims that the series is being retooled to focus on Arya Stark, “While the story is still being fleshed out, one possibility is shifting the drama to the Mediterranean-like land of Essos and adding another hugely popular legacy character — Arya Stark (who was played by Maisie Williams in Thrones).”

In fact, he noted that his sources claim that Quoc Dang Tran has been brought on to write the script for this series.

An alleged insider also informed him, “We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be.”

Hibberd also made clear that there are no actors attached to the series yet.

This might be an even worse idea than a Jon Snow spinoff given Arya became the embodiment of garbage tier Hollywood writing when she killed off the Night King in the final season of Game of Thrones.

