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Foxx Drake's avatar
Foxx Drake
1hEdited

Communist and Satanist don't care about money; they care about Spiritual War. This is meant to demoralize and dispirit you. Solution? Laugh at them, ignore them and go your own way. Vote with your wallet and time! Your time is MORE precious than the paper called FIAT CURRENCY. Find other things...and do that. They don't matter. This evil move doesn't matter, your happiness matter more.

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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
2h

This is such a shame. I have enjoyed Brunsons ABBOTT ELEMENTARY series since day 1 and it would not be as good as it is if they race swapped one of the characters in it so this is surprising to me. With as honest a take as Brunsons ABBOTT ELEMNTARY has been with issues in the black community, specifically with public education, I'm surprised to see her embracing something so controversial like this.

I for one would much rather see her do another comedy series set in the black community then whatever this is likely to be.

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