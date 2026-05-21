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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
2h

Kripke is a beta male punk. Instead of stick to Enis's source material. Kripke started off OK but then stage 4 TDS struck and broke his mind. The success of the BOYS ensures Kripke's career is not done but if he continues to woke-a-fy whatever he is making it will catch up with him.

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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
3h

Never watched it, never heard of it.

Apparently, to my benefit: I'm old enough to not want to waste my time.

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