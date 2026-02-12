Historian Raymond Ibrahim recently discussed why filmmakers are constantly smearing Christian heroes in reaction to a Netflix series that trashes Hungarian hero and Christian warrior John Hunyadi.

Ibrahim, known for his books Defenders of the West and The Two Swords of Christ, conducted a livestream on his YouTube channel discussing Netflix’s Rise of the Raven series that claims to tell the tale of Christian warrior John Hunyadi who defeated the Ottoman Army and defended Europe especially following the fall of Constantinople in 1453.

The show defaces Hunyadi and contradicts the actual history of both him as well as Vlad the Impaler and it does this by projecting modern ideals onto pre-modern, Medieval, or even ancient people. Specifically, it does this through sex scandals and soap opera drama.

Using this series as a backdrop or a springboard, he explains why filmmakers and especially those in Hollywood do this. First, he notes that in most Hollywood films that take place in Medieval times all Christian iconography and cultural practices are removed.

“If you know anything about the Medieval era, it was a very hardcore Christian time. Everywhere there were crosses and icons and paintings and everyone was making the Sign of the Cross. And the name of God and Christ was on their mouth. … It permeated society,” he explained. “Anytime you watch a movie now that’s about the Medieval era, first of all you don’t see any of that.”

He then noted that religious characters are depicted as villainous or at the very least hypocrites, “And when you do, whoever is holding the cross, whoever has the tiara on, whoever is basically the religious they are always the most despicable characters. Always.”

From there he points to a number of examples including Excalibur, Kingdom of Heaven, and Beowulf.

Next, he speculates that this is “part of a long-time project of infiltrating and molding how people think about Christianity.”

“Because if you think in the past all people were modern day whatever, well yeah, that’s going to justify you and that’s going to sort of convince and confirm you to continue living that way,” he explained. “But if you were to realize there was a time when actually people who call themselves Christians behaved like Christians, not like atheists or materialists-. ‘We don’t want you to realize that. We want you to always remember anyone and everyone throughout history were just like us and even more so. They were all committing adultery. They were all sleeping around. They were all homosexuals, and bisexuals, and whatever.”

“It’s so obviously agenda driven. It’s so obviously meant to degrade men and women because if they convince you to think and believe this well you’re going to act that way.”

He elaborated on this in another clip from his livestream where he discussed all the sexual depravity that’s been broadcast on TV and depicted in movies.

“What they did is they normalized certain kinds of behavior especially sexual behavior,” he said.

He explained this by first observing how films and TV shows depicted teenagers as promiscuous and just wanting to always party and that only the “idiots and losers were virgins.”

Ibrahim then proceeded to destroy the representation narrative that Hollywood is constantly trotting out to defend its depravity, a narrative that he once bought into, “This is what I thought when I was young. ‘Oh, these moviemakers and directors are just trying to capture reality. So, they’re making movies based on reality.”

However, he now realizes that this was a narrative and not the truth, “I think that’s what they want people to think. As, a young man, if you watch that and you think that’s how people act, well, you’re impressionable. You’re a young man. You’re a young woman. You’re impressionable. Guess what’s going to happen? You’re going to act that way. Your friends are going to act that way and everyone’s going to confirm that narrative. So, it was never really done that way because the writers wanted to capture reality. Rather they wanted you to follow what they were presenting to you as reality. So it was the ultimate sort of mind job.”

Finally, he brings it back to Rise of the Raven, “It’s part of that genre, where they just introduce filth, and smut, and impiety, and atheism. And it’s not because it’s capturing reality … it’s not reality. It’s the complete opposite of what actually happened historically. But they do it because they want you to think that is how people always have been, always will be, and are. And if that’s what you think, it’s going to be a lot harder to resist and not succumb to what they want you to do. And that’s the whole project.”

