Harry Nuckels
1h

Gollum's story was covered well in Jackson's films, particularly the beginning of THE RETURN OF THE KING; flashbacks to Smeagol's early life are just padding to justify an unnecessary additional movie, based on two or three paragraphs in the novel--and making Gollum "misunderstood" (so tired of this trope) only serves to undermine the demonstration of the corrupting nature of the One Ring...

