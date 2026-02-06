Gay propagandist Craig Mazin who infamously adapted HBO’s The Last of Us series has been tapped to create a new Baldur’s Gate TV series for HBO.

Deadline reports that Mazin will create, write, executive produce, and showrun the series.

This new TV series is expected to take place following the events of Baldur’s Gate 3 albeit it’s unclear exactly how this will happen given the video game has multiple endings. In fact there are reportedly over 17,000 different endings albeit there are between 10-17 major endings.

It’s also unclear what kind of structure the series will take. Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva claims it “is designed to be ongoing and continue with different kinds of stories within the sprawling world of the game.”

Additionally, the report states that the series will feature characters from the game as well as new ones and that Mazin plans to reach out to the voice actors from the game.

Mazin told Deadline, “After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur’s Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created.”

“I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can’t wait to help bring Baldur’s Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I’m deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property,” he added.

It is highly likely the series will be extraordinarily woke and gay. The game featured:

Pronouns in character creation

Transgender character creation options

Promoted transgenderism with bodily mutilation surgeries

Pansexual companions

Numerous LGBTQ+ NPCs with explicit romances

Polygamy

Pushed identity politics through quests and dialogue with NPCs

Bestiality

On top of this, Mazin is a gay propagandist. While discussing The Last of Us’ woke propaganda, Bella Ramsey informed Sky News, “Why wouldn't there be gay storylines in a show like this? I'm so glad that HBO are doing it, and I know it was something that Craig [Mazin - the show's co-creator] was really passionate about.”

Mazin also defended the overt gay propaganda season from The Last of Us’ first season. He told IndieWire, “Some people didn’t like Episode 3 because, you know, gay stuff. And then they kind of retroactively try and come up with a [different and inoffensive] reason why.”

“[But] one of the complaints I saw was, ‘Oh, it’s just a filler episode. It doesn’t advance the story.’ And I was like, ‘I think this episode advances the story more than any other episode we have’ — because it’s not plot, it’s character. It’s the letter Bill leaves behind to Joel that powers the rest of the show,” he said.

He also attempted to downplay that he was promoting homosexuality and sodomy by describing the episode as “middle-aged romance” and a different kind of love. He told Yahoo! Entertainment, “I wanted to explore the theme of love, and also different kinds of love.”

He added, “Their] story was less about their homosexuality, and more about the fact that it's a middle-aged romance.”

In fact, he even tried to compare it to his own marriage, “I'm 51 and I've been married [to my wife] for 26 years. I know what that old love feels like, and I really wanted to explore that."

