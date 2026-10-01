A lot of layoffs are going on in both tabletop gaming and video games. I asked an RPG designer to work with me on some of my worlds. After he complained yesterday that he might have to get a job at Walmart and can’t get things going, he went dark on me as soon as I offered. I suppose “industry clout” is more important than “paying jobs.” Too bad, talented guy. But, I found someone else who’s very good. Interesting things in the pipeline.

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