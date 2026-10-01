A lot of layoffs are going on in both tabletop gaming and video games. I asked an RPG designer to work with me on some of my worlds. After he complained yesterday that he might have to get a job at Walmart and can’t get things going, he went dark on me as soon as I offered. I suppose “industry clout” is more important than “paying jobs.” Too bad, talented guy. But, I found someone else who’s very good. Interesting things in the pipeline.
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Comics
Gail Simone Vents After X-Men Fans Attack Her Over Her Uncanny X-Men Run
Gail Simone came into X-Men in a lot of ways with a no-win scenario. Her editor, Tom Brevoort, had already alienated fans by attacking them and blocking them before it launched this new era with her #1 issue of Uncanny X-Men, and it was filled with a line of deep identity politics downstream, many of which had books canceled.
Video Games
Video Game Industry Layoffs Top 3,700 In 2026 As Cuts Keep Coming
The video game industry has eliminated more than 3,700 confirmed jobs globally in 2026, with the real total likely running past 4,000 once unverified cuts and quiet studio closures are counted. Tracking site Game Industry Layoffs puts the number of shuttered studios at 22 through the year, affecting an estimated 4,600 employees when every closure is inc…