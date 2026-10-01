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Anonymous Dude
1h

Everyone loved her work on Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Birds of Prey. Marvel doesn't have a lot of standalone lady superhero books, this would be right up her alley! Do a Storm or Jean Grey or Kitty Pryde book--you can have all the girl-kicking-ass stories you want, this is the place for it. This is one genre where realism isn't an issue!

They keep wanting to put people with agendas on books that don't fit it, when there are plenty of things she could do that she would be *good at*.

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