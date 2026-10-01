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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
4h

I was there all the way back in August 1997 (I think it was August) anxiously waiting the premiere episode of South Park at 10PM on a Wednesday. And wow did I laugh my ass off. The show continued to give me nearly two more decades of hilarious episodes. I can't watch it anymore. What was once the most biting, non-partisan satire, is now just the same old tired, woke crap that we get from everyone else. What a damn shame.

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
23m

It was telling and shameful that they decided to avoid politics during the Biden years, despite the surplus of raw comedy material. I then found out their lawyer is a good friend of Hunter Biden, so it made sense.

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