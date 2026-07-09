Felicia Day Interview, Starfleet Academy Gets More Gay, Comic Industry Collapse - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
Pretty big scoop with Dynamite Entertainment, as no one’s reporting what’s going on there outside us (as usual!). I’m also super thrilled to have been able to have a good conversation with Felicia Day this afternoon. She’s quite the talented creative, and I appreciate her taking the time to join us here.
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