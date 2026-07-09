Pretty big scoop with Dynamite Entertainment, as no one’s reporting what’s going on there outside us (as usual!). I’m also super thrilled to have been able to have a good conversation with Felicia Day this afternoon. She’s quite the talented creative, and I appreciate her taking the time to join us here.

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