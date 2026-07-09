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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
1h

Kor would have cut Jay-den in half for being a deviant. Khaless would have cut his balls off and forced them down his throat. Kang would have simply disintegrated him.

OG klingons didn't put up with weak shit.

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Samhain's avatar
Samhain
3h

If you want to do "subversive" make the gay Klingon a super-Alpha hero stud who is extremely competent. We can find out he's gay later when he tells a friend who didn't know "Yes, I'm gay, and it's the least interesting thing about me." I think that would have made a much more interesting character.

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