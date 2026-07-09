The teaser trailer for Run Hide Fight: Infidels arrived this week on DailyWire+, and it does what a teaser is supposed to do: it makes you want to see the film.

Jonathan Majors plays a Delta Force veteran who finds himself in the middle of a campus siege when radical terrorists seize a liberal college and attempt to impose brutal control over the students inside. An unlikely group of survivors fights back rather than waiting for help. The film is directed by Kyle Rankin, who made the original Run Hide Fight in 2020 — a DailyWire action film following a teenage girl who uses her survival skills to fight back during a school shooting. That film found a genuine audience on the platform. Infidels appears to be swinging considerably larger, with Majors serving as executive producer alongside his starring role.

The premise is described as an anthology sequel built in the tradition of 1980s and 1990s action films — Red Dawn, Toy Soldiers — where ordinary people, or in this case a veteran with extraordinary skills, refuse to be victims. That framing is exactly the counter-programming the conservative entertainment space has been building toward. Young Washington proved three weeks ago that the audience for this kind of content shows up when the film is made well. Angel Studios has demonstrated it consistently. DailyWire+ has its own track record with Run Hide Fight, The Daily Wire film that punched above its weight with its target audience.

Majors brings a level of dramatic credibility to this kind of project that most action casting does not. Before his departure from Marvel, he was being positioned as one of the franchise’s next central figures. His physical presence and his ability to carry genuine emotional weight in a scene put him in a category above what an action franchise sequel would normally attract. For DailyWire+ this is a significant acquisition. For Majors it is a road back.

Hollywood dropped him fast. The speed and completeness of the cancellation, before any appeals process ran its course, before the full picture emerged, was the industry doing what it does to anyone who becomes a liability. Whatever the full truth of the situation, the mechanism that produced his exit from the MCU was the same mechanism that has been used against conservative creators, Christian figures, and anyone who runs afoul of the progressive consensus that governs entertainment industry employment. Majors is not a conservative — by any available evidence his politics run the other way — but the cancel culture apparatus does not limit itself to ideological enemies. It takes out anyone useful to take out, for whatever reason is available. He is on the receiving end of the same machine that has been used against figures FP has covered consistently.

The film’s production had a turbulent run. Majors and a co-star fell through an unsecured glass window during a stunt that went wrong. The IATSE crew walked out in late March over safety concerns. The production company’s response to the union, “we don’t negotiate with communists,” was a line that became its own story. The teaser suggests they finished the film anyway.

No release date has been announced. DailyWire+ will confirm the premiere date alongside the full trailer. If the finished product delivers on what the teaser promises, it will be one of the more interesting comeback stories in recent Hollywood history.

First contact with the Oridians was supposed to be humanity’s proudest moment. Instead, their chief engineer is dead, their ship is sabotaged, and an ancient alien technology is stealing souls. Book one of the Valiant Frontiers series delivers exploration, mystery, and the kind of crew you’ll want to follow across the galaxy. Read The Soul Catcher on Amazon and start the adventure.

NEXT: The Odyssey Has Elon Musk Calling Tom Holland a “Cuck” And Lupita Nyong’o Lecturing a 3,000-Year-Old Poet