Leslie Jones, who played Patty Tolan in the awful Ghostbusters 2016 film, recently shared why she believes “marriage is legalized slavery.”

In an interview with Ziwe, Jones was first asked whether she could be a trad wife.

Jones answered, “Trad wife meaning like I’d be at home and take- Nah. … Absolutely [expletive] not. Because that’s not who I am. And my daddy didn’t raise me like that. … To be anybody’s wife. My dad used to literally say that to me, ‘I didn’t raise you to be somebody’s wife.’ … I don’t know if it’s brave or smart.”

“Most of the people that I know that’s gotten married are divorced now,” she added.

Ziwe then asked, “An so really, that’s an indictment of the institution?”

Jones replied, “Yea, I think marriage is legalized slavery.”

“I don’t know how you don’t. A man, especially if he expecting you to be a trad wife, might as well pull out a whip and a chain,” she continued.

Jones then described Ziwe as crazy, but when Ziwe countered that she was the one who described marriage as legalized slavery, Jones retorted, “I don’t believe in the marriage. … And I don’t think it’s beneficial for a woman at all.”

Later in the interview when she was asked if she hated men, Jones replied, “No, I don’t hate men, but I am disappointed in them because they’re not stepping up to the plate.”

“While we sat and grew and got our [expletive] together, they sat on the couch and played their Sega Genesis. … They didn’t try to grow. They didn’t try to grow. They didn’t try to better themselves. We invented Oprah so we can get better,” she added.

Jones is completely wrong about marriage. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “The vocation to marriage is written in the very nature of man and woman as they came from the hand of the Creator. Marriage is not a purely human institution despite the many variations it may have undergone through the centuries in different cultures, social structures, and spiritual attitudes.”

It adds, “Holy Scripture affirms that man and woman were created for one another: ‘It is not good that the man should be alone.’ The woman, ‘flesh of his flesh,’ his equal, his nearest in all things, is given to him by God as a ‘helpmate’; she thus represents God from whom comes our help. ‘Therefore a man leaves his father and his mother and cleaves to his wife, and they become one flesh.’ The Lord himself shows that this signifies an unbreakable union of their two lives by recalling what the plan of the Creator had been ‘in the beginning’: ‘So they are no longer two, but one flesh.’”

It also states, “The marriage covenant, by which a man and a woman form with each other an intimate communion of life and love, has been founded and endowed with its own special laws by the Creator. By its very nature it is ordered to the good of the couple, as well as to the generation and education of children. Christ the Lord raised marriage between the baptized to the dignity of a sacrament.”

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