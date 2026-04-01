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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4d

Alimony, child support, loss of child custody, police and family court siding with the woman 90% of the time in any and all disputes.

Yeah that sure is a rotten deal for... checks notes... women?!

These friggin people live in an entirely different reality. How many MORE concessions does she feel men must offer with the only reward to be married to a haradin like Leslie Jones?

Please, let me sign up Leslie, pretty please! Would you like my testicles dehydrated and shriveled on a necklace or bloated and floating in a jar of formaldehyde? How about my spine? Lacquered and reinforced as a walking stick, or defleshed and mounted as a trophy?

Anything you say, Leslie dear! Please just love this miserable, unworthy manflesh!

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Drewie's avatar
Drewie
4d

If you're married to her yeah. Your only hope of escape is she dies of hearth attack in her sleep.

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