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StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
1hEdited

Homosexuality is a perverse abomination to God. Let us treat any who promotes it accordingly.

(I think I can get arrested in California for it, whilst doing my work? My art? Hmmm.... all the more reason!)

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Drewie's avatar
Drewie
3h

What's there to apologize for? Didn't he mean what he said?

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