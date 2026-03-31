After Andy Weir went viral this weekend because he told the truth about the terrible quality of Star Trek under Alex Kurtzman, he’s now faced social pressure from Hollywood, forcing him to apologize to the Starfleet Academy showrunner.

Project Hail Mary is the biggest film in the world, already grossing more than $300 million for the sci-fi film based on Andy Weir’s books. He’s been doing press tours and endd up on The Critical Drinker, where the two men got into Starfleet Academy and how bad it was. Weir also revealed that Kurtzman and company rejected his pitch for a Star Trek show.

While most fans were overjoyed that someone of Weir’s stature told the truth when Starfleet Academy has been running a gaslighting marketing campaign targeting the fans of the show negatively, Hollywood insiders began posting about how Weir needed to support fellow writers and that it was a bad thing to do.

Weir responded via a Facebook post yesterday:

Open letter to Alex Kurtzman:

Hey, Alex. Andy Weir here. I’m posting to apologize about stuff I said on the Critical Drinker’s podcast.

I feel like my quotes were taken out of context as salacious sound bytes. I hope you saw the other parts where I said how much I like you as a person and what a nice guy you are. Also how I like SNW and LD.

I was trying to be funny, but in retrospect it comes off as disrespectful and mean. So I’m sorry for that. I was also trying to be self-deprecating when I said “But they didn’t like my pitch so fuck ‘em!” but out of context it can read like I actually meant it.

I’m a blunt person - always have been. And it’s been 10 years since the media cared what I had to say about anything so I kind of forgot to watch my words when I have a film in theaters. In a couple months I’ll be back in my cave writing novels and no one will care again.

Anyway, if you want to talk about it in real time - even if it’s just to rip me a new one - I’m happy to hop on the phone or zoom.

Upon examining his apology, there’s a little bit that needs to be discussed. One, none of the comments were out of context. He completely was honest that Starfleet Academy and modern Trek under Kurtzman was terrible. There’s no reason for that to be a part of this.

Second, he doesn’t backtrack at all on his thoughts on how bad the shows were. Read it again. What he says was he was too mean to Kurtzman.

Now looking back at the statements, he did swear at Kurtzman and co. saying “f*** em,” because of the rejected pitch. That is something worthy of apologizing for, and if Weir meant this apology to be because of that, what he’s doing is classy and correct.

It seems that might be the case because as mentioned, Weir doesn’t say anything about his thoughts on the show or that they’ve done a good job. He only mentions the swearing aspect.

This, in fact, makes Weir a bigger person, and even though the media is now spinning this as if it’s a whole apology about modern Star Trek’s quality, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

That won’t stop Star Trek actor Robert Picardo from gloating about it, however. He’s already acting as if it were a referendum on Starfleet Academy somehow being good:

No matter what you do, the left will declare victory, which is why it’s often better to ignore them and not apologize at all.

What do you think of Andy Weir’s apology?

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