Our Japanese book reviewer sure adds a lot of class to this joint! With our interviews, book analysis, I really think we have something special here and we appreciate you being a part of the community.

I got so busy this week that I forgot to mention that my Valiant Frontiers book 2, The Safe Place, came out. This series is something I really hope you’ll all get on board with. It’s classic sci-fi at its finest, and I think you’ll really enjoy it. Read the book here.

If you missed book 1, The Soul Catcher, start here first.

This Substack is a full-time job and more, and needs your support. Please consider a paid subscription because it all rests on you!