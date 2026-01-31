Actress Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, shared an update on when she might return to the franchise revealing it will be “sooner rather than later.”

In an interview promoting her new film We Bury The Dead, Ridley was asked when she might return. She answered, “I don’t know when I’ll be on screen, but certainly sooner rather than later.”

When asked if stuff was happening, she replied, “Oh yeah! Yeah.”

However, she couldn’t share what saying, “It will honestly be worth the wait.”

Ridley last appeared as Rey in the horrendous Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film, which arrived in theaters in December 2019.

Less than four years later, Lucasfilm announced in April 2023 that Ridley would reprise her role in a film that would be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

In an interview with IGN, then Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy explained that the film is “15 years out from Rise of Skywalker, so we’re post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray.”

“There’s a lot of discussion around, ‘Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What’s the state of the galaxy?’ She’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that’s where we’re going,” she added.

The film has seemingly not moved forward since it was announced almost three years ago. And interestingly enough Kennedy made no mention of the film in her exit interview with Deadline.

In contrast, she did discuss other previously announced projects such as Rian Johnson’s trilogy, Taika Waititi’s film, Simon Kinberg’s new trilogy, and James Mangold’s origin of the Force film.

Kennedy said, “I’ve got to tread a bit carefully here. Jim Mangold and Beau Willimon wrote an incredible script, but it is definitely breaking the mold and it’s on hold. Taika has turned in a script that I think is hilarious and great. It’s not just my decision, especially when I’ve got a foot out the door. Donald Glover has turned in a script. And as you have read, Steve Soderbergh and Adam Driver turned in a script written by Scott Burns. It was just great. Anything’s a possibility if somebody’s willing to take a risk.”

“Everything I just reeled off to you is taking a bit of a chance because none of those filmmakers are just walking in trying to do same old, same old. I’m excited by that, but the studio’s nervous about that, and that’s kind of where it sits at the moment,” Kennedy added.

As for Rian Johnson she said, “Once he made the Netflix deal and went off to start doing the Knives Out films, that has occupied a huge amount of his time. That’s the other thing that happens here. After Shawn and I started talking about Star Wars, Stranger Things kicks in and he was completely consumed for a while by that. That’s what happened with Rian. And then I do believe he got spooked by the online negativity. I think Rian made one of the best Star Wars movies. He’s a brilliant filmmaker and he got spooked.”

NEXT: The Rise Of The Merlin Episode 3 Review: “A Fatherless Child” Steps Up To Fantasy Excellence