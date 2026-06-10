The Doctor Who fallout is huge online. That and #SaveStargate are all that’s trending on Twitter right now, it’s pretty wild. And that’s a good thing. Hopefully we can save Stargate and get a new Doctor Who without the baggage attached.

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