Someone on a Facebook group started talking about Gary Kurtz and said he was the brother of fantasy author Katherine Kurtz, who I’ve been reading lately. They’re not related, but it did lead me down an interesting rabbit hole of Star Wars history that’s worth reading.
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Forgotten Sci-Fi Legends: Gary Kurtz, the Quiet Man Who Helped Build the Force
Gary Kurtz produced Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back, pushed George Lucas toward the religious ideas that became the Force, and walked away from the saga before Return of the Jedi rolled a foot of film. Ask a casual fan today who built Star Wars and the answer comes back as George Lucas, with John Williams and Irvin Kershner collecting whatever cre…