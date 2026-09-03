Star Trek: Strange New Worlds aired “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass” this week, bringing back Rhys Darby’s Trelane to trap the Enterprise crew inside a soap opera fantasy, and the episode landed as one of the worst hours the show has produced.

The setup is that Trelane is running the whole scenario as a school project, staging the soap opera to demonstrate humanity’s emotional range to his fellow young Q, with a Proctor on hand to grade the results. That framework barely justifies the twenty minutes of parody that follow. Hazy lighting, stilted line readings, and swelling music cues turn the bridge crew into a daytime drama cast. The show plays it straight, treating every manufactured crisis (a terminal diagnosis, an amnesia twist, a long-lost daughter reveal) as if it carried the stakes of a real emergency, and that’s the joke. It just isn’t funny. Thirty seconds of the bit would have worked. Twenty minutes of it is a slog, and knowing the drama is bad on purpose doesn’t make sitting through it any less of a chore. Manufactured melodrama is still melodrama, and it feels the same whether the show winks at the camera or not.

That Proctor is dressed in the same judge robes John de Lancie wore as Q in “Encounter at Farpoint,” and the show casts a black actress in the role. It reads as a diversity swap of a legacy character grafted onto the story to check a box, not a creative choice that adds anything to the scene. The Proctor exists to sit in judgment and eat popcorn while Trelane runs his experiment. Swap her out for literally anyone and nothing about the episode changes, which is usually the tell that a casting decision was made for its optics rather than the story.

The continuity problems stack up fast for a franchise that claims to care about its own history. Spock’s evil-twin subplot names the character “Sybok,” which is the name of Spock’s actual half-brother from Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, not a coincidence and not a new creation invented for this episode. CBR flagged this as one of the biggest Spock-related errors modern Trek has made in years, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. The show already has a real Sybok in its established canon. Naming an “evil twin” illusion after him isn’t a clever wink. It’s a writers’ room that didn’t think through what they were reusing.

Trelane’s return compounds the canon problem further. This is now his second direct, memory-intact encounter with this crew, following “Wedding Bell Blues” earlier in the run. Spock has now dealt with Trelane twice, in full knowledge of what he is and what he does, years before Kirk’s Enterprise meets him cold in “The Squire of Gothos.” That episode only works if nobody on a Starfleet vessel has ever seen this being before. Strange New Worlds has now burned that premise twice over. Too many people on this ship have had a direct, remembered encounter with Trelane, and the franchise has no clean way to explain why none of them recognize him or warn anyone a few years down the line. The writers seem to be counting on nobody doing the math, which is a bad bet to make with a fanbase built on doing exactly that kind of math.

The dialogue undercuts what little sincerity the episode reaches for in its back half. Pike’s therapist, introduced for the first time in this episode with no prior setup, tells him that the search for emotional truth and the search for scientific truth are the same pursuit. They are not the same thing, and the show never bothers to argue otherwise. It just states it and moves on. Later, when Pike is talking with a daughter who was never real, the writers give her the line that something not happening doesn’t make it not real. That’s backward. Something not happening is the literal definition of not real. Both lines exist so the episode can gesture at a profundity the story never built toward, and both fall apart the moment you actually think about what they’re claiming.

One scene in the episode works. Pike gets a callback to the Season 3 finale, where he glimpsed a future with Marie Batel and their daughter Juliet before losing it for good. Anson Mount sells the moment and breaks down afterward, and it’s the strongest material the show has given him all season. The problem is timing and setup. Six episodes into this season, Pike has been a side character while the ensemble carried the show. This is the first episode built around him, and dropping his one real grief scene here, with no buildup across the season and no indication he’d been struggling with it in the interim, makes the moment feel like it’s arriving out of nowhere rather than a payoff the season had been building toward.

Trelane doesn’t erase anyone’s memory this time. The crew walks away from the soap opera remembering exactly what happened to them, including what Pike went through. But Strange New Worlds has already shown what it does with that kind of material. The same thing happened with the puppet episode earlier this season, which turned out to be a dream in Spock’s head: the crew remembered, and the show moved on anyway. This series builds an episode around a big swing, gives it forty-five minutes of screen time, and then treats it as a closed loop the moment the credits roll. Next week is another standalone genre experiment, and there’s no reason to expect Pike’s breakthrough gets referenced again. The memory survives. The consequence doesn’t. Pike’s one good scene gets stranded inside a framing device that guarantees nobody, on screen or off, follows up on it.

This episode plays worse than the puppet episode, worse than any other genre experiment the show has tried this season. It had one real scene, buried under continuity errors, a legacy-character diversity swap, and dialogue that collapses the moment it’s spoken aloud.

If Strange New Worlds keeps treating its biggest emotional beats as one-off genre stunts instead of building toward them, does Pike ever get a storyline that’s allowed to stick, or is the show structurally incapable of letting anything on this ship actually matter?

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