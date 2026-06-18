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Stonebatoni's avatar
Stonebatoni
4h

CDPR died a long time ago. Hope the investors pull out before they get wrecked.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
18m

LGBTQP scum needs to be mocked, shunned, and forced back into the darkness.

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