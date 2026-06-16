Anya Taylor-Joy is confirmed as Seren in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, joining Andy Serkis as Gollum, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Jamie Dornan as Strider, Lee Pace as King Thranduil, Kate Winslet as Marigol, and Leo Woodall as Halvard. The film opens December 17, 2027.

Warner Bros. describes Seren as “a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil” and a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm. Empire Online confirmed what Tolkien readers already suspected: no character named Seren appears anywhere in the source material. The name is the Welsh word for “star.” Andy Serkis created her for this film.

Taylor-Joy’s enthusiasm for the role is genuine. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she explained what the franchise means to her: “I mean honestly I’ve been trying to look like an elf my entire life, that is my number one goal in life.” She described spending Christmas alone in London this year, separated from her family in Argentina, and reaching for the films as comfort: “I usually would spend Christmas in Argentina with my family, and this year I was in London pretty much by myself, and I just thought okay you have to find something positive to think, what’s a wonderful tradition that you really enjoy, and the answer is obviously Lord of the Rings.”

She settled the extended cut debate while she was at it. Theatrical Fellowship. Extended Two Towers. Return of the King theatrical, but only because of the person she was watching it with. “He was like ‘can I take a nap?’ and I was like no.” She took what she could get.

The @tolkienverse account on X posted “The woman is perfect to be an elf,” and the reaction has been broadly warm. Taylor-Joy’s angular, wide-eyed look has appeared in fan casting discussions for years. She clearly loves this world. She spent Christmas alone watching these films for comfort. The casting is not where the argument starts.

The film is a different matter.

Tolkien’s appendices to The Return of the King, supplemented by a passage in Unfinished Tales, establish that Gandalf spent decades searching for Gollum before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, eventually enlisting Aragorn. The material covers a handful of pages. It was background, not story. Tolkien wrote enough to fix the timeline and moved on.

Seren does not appear in those pages. Neither does Halvard. Neither does Marigol. Three of the film’s principal new characters exist nowhere in the source material. The production has returning faces with canonical names alongside a constructed ensemble Tolkien never imagined.

The original Jackson trilogy worked because it served the text. Walsh and Boyens are back on this one, and they understand the material as well as anyone. That counts for something. What it does not resolve is whether the Gollum hunt, a deliberately brief piece of background mythology, can carry a feature film without inventing the content that fills it.

The Rings of Power answered a version of that question. Amazon spent a reported billion dollars on a series built around Tolkien’s names and his world map, staffed with invented characters and storylines, and the audience that cared about the text walked away. The Hunt for Gollum has the original filmmakers and the actual actors. Those are real differences. Walsh and Boyens wrote the trilogy that won Best Picture. Serkis has lived inside Gollum for twenty-five years.

But the film still needs a story, and Tolkien left a paragraph.

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