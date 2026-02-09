Andor creator Tony Gilroy has completely torn the mask off and admitted his show is exactly what everyone thought it was, a propaganda tool meant to fuel revolution.

As my colleague Sam Gray observed just last month, Andor “is the kind of propaganda that will be used to start future violence and this has been made possible thanks to a population that has allowed themselves to be shaped and molded by corporate-controlled mythology.”

Tony Gilroy has come out and confirmed this and that the intent behind the show was indeed to foster revolution. In an interview with Status, Gilroy commented on the fact that so many woke ideologues are using Andor to try and explain and comprehend current events, “I do hope we have some small part to play. You know, we’re one of many pieces, one of many paddles in the water…”

“We spent like, five years thinking about sacrifice,” he continued. “The whole show is based on sacrifice. You’re trying to write stories for all these different characters that are going to sacrifice. You can’t help but ask yourself the same question you’re asking the audience: ‘What would I do? What would you do?’”

Elsewhere in the interview he described President Trump’s administration and its immigration enforcement as “cosplay fascism.”

Back in December, Gilroy admitted the show and specifically it’s second season was a commentary on President Donald Trump and his administration. When asked if he was surprised that the show was being read as commentary on modern events, he told Reason, “Oh, we saw that. We did the first season and that was just sort of done in a vacuum. That was done as per just trying to live and get through the show and make it happen. By the time we were in the second season and developing it—and, you know, the Trump resurgence was coming back—as we were finishing the show, it takes two and a half years to do the show. As we're finishing and watching the election coming up, we're going, "Wow, are we heading for a highway collision here or not?"

In fact, when it was pointed out that Bix was being read as “an illegal immigrant doing farm work,” Gilroy answered, “It’s obvious that’s what they are.”

These comments represent a stark departure from his earlier façade of political neutrality regarding the show. He’s now openly embracing the show’s parallels to the Trump administration.

