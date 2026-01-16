Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
1h

Andor is so obvious about preaching on modern politics. I'm amazed when my friends gobble it up like its exactly what they hungered for, but they are old white liberals...the fantasy that they are good guys probably is exactly what they hunger for.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture