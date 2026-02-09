A new rumor alleges that The Walt Disney Company has hired Krysty Wilson-Cairns to write a new script for its sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

According to Jeff Sneider at The InSneider, Disney’s new CEO Josh D’Amaro and new Chief Creative Officer and President Dana Walden are prioritizing the franchise with a film that is expected to partially reboot it. The current plan is to craft a film around Jack Sparrow’s son and a new female lead character to be played by Margot Robbie.

Additionally, it is aiming to create a new character that is described as a “punk-rock cross between Jack Sparrow and Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil” for the film.

This rumor comes in the wake of comments made by producer Jerry Bruckheimer back in October 2025 where he discussed the various Pirates projects at TheWrap’s TheGrill Conference.

While he was originally working on two scripts for the franchise, he revealed that was no longer the case, “We had two scripts at one point, and then one kind of dropped out and we kind of went with the other one.”

Additionally, Bruckheimer shared that the script they were moving forward with had been worked on by Ted Elliot, who wrote the original film. However, he also revealed an additional writer had been brought on board to help with it as well.

He said, “He worked on it, and we’ve brought someone else in to fill in the blanks.”

Additionally, he shared that Robbie was “still involved” with the franchise.

Back in June, Bruckheimer told ScreenRant that the next film will be a new take on the franchise.

“It’ll be a new take on it,” he confirmed, but it won’t be all new actors. “Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess.”

In May 2024, he shared with Entertainment Weekly he shared details on the two scripts he had in development at the time, “It’s two different movies. We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”

The first film was from screenwriter Jeff Nathanson while the second was from Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson and has Robbie attached.

Bruckheimer explained that he believed Nathanson was close to finishing the first film, “I think he’s cracked it. He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act.”

