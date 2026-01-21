Amazon MGM Studios ramped up the nostalgia in its first teaser trailer for its upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.

The teaser starts off with a shot of a tube TV and then a voiceover declares, “Not long when times were simpler. This was a healthy breakfast. (Shot of Trix). This was a powerful workout. (Shot of an exercise class). And this was a hero. (Shot of classic He-Man TV series).”

The voiceover then declares, “Perhaps now, more than ever, we need that kind of hero again.”

It then transitions into various scenes from the film including Adam grasping the Sword of Power as well as a team shot with He-Man, Battle Cat, Man-At-Arms, and what looks to be Teela and Roboto.

As for what to expect from the full trailer tomorrow, the plot reads: After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor. To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The film stars Nicholas Galitzine as Adam and He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Goat Man and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

It also features Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, Jared Leto as Skeletor, and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms.

It is directed by Travis Knight whose credits include Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings.

The movie is expected to arrive in theaters on June 5th.

