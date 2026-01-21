It is seemingly the story that never ends, woke ideologues melting down when films prominently featuring their ideology are rejected and pilloried. The latest is a woke Marvel stan throwing a fit over The Marvels.

The individual reacted to The Marvels director Nia DaCosta reflecting on the film’s box office failure. DaCosta told Deadline, “When I look back on it, I’m just like everyone tried their best. Everyone was trying to make a great film. Everyone tried their best.”

“And I will say, I’m really happy that I have those relationships,” she continued. “I was just visiting the Avengers set last summer, which was really fun, catching up with the producers, and seeing the Russos and some of my friends who are in the movie. It was just really nice to despite how everything went with the box office and the reviews or whatever just knowing that the relationships are still good.”

“I look back and everyone tried their best. Everyone was trying to do the right thing and it is what it is,” she concluded.

The individual reacted, “I will NEVER forgive this fandom (or Variety) for how ya'll treated The Marvels.”

In response to another individual, this person stated, “the fans and trades quite literally WERE racist and misogynistic towards the movie tho so we're not gonna sit here and act like it never happened because it did”

The individual really had an axe to grind with Variety writing, “their racist mysoginistic ass ALWAYSSSS right there.”

While seeing a woke activist throw around false labels like racist and misogynist is par for the course, it is interesting that this individual is attacking fellow woke activists and specifically Variety, one of the largest advocates for woke ideology especially with its red carpet reporter Marc Malkin.

What one can learn from this is that the revolution must go on and there will never be a point where the revolution will be satisfied. It will eat its own in its never-ending thirst for destruction.

