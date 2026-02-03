A French reimagining of iconic hero Zorro will arrive in North America at the end of June.

The eight-episode French production that was filmed entirely in Spain stars Oscar winner Jean Dujardin will arrive in the United States and Canada on June 30 on MHz Choice.

The series, which originally debuted in France on France 2, takes place in 1821 Los Angeles and sees Don Diego de la Vega as the mayor. However, his alter-ego Zorro is called back into action after 20 years after the city faces financial problems due to the greed of a local businessman, Don Emmanuel played by Eric Elmosnino. Not only will Zorro have to confront Don Emmanuel, but he’ll also have to keep his identity secret from his wife Gabriella played by Audrey Dana.

“Zorro’ marks the most well-known IP we’ve brought to MHz to date,” said Lance Schwulst, executive VP of content strategy at MHz Choice. “There are a lot of ‘Zorro’ adaptations, but this one really stood out to us as unlike any other we’ve seen. It’s fun, adventurous, sexy and cheeky, and with Jean Dujardin as the man behind the mask, who would say no?”

The show’s producer Marc Dujardin added that the show is “a delightful blend of spectacular action and romantic comedy.”

“Although Zorro is a hero who has always existed at the crossroads of cultures, he was born in the imagination of an American author who loved California,” he added.

Unfortunately, the show’s trailer makes light of serious moral issues by jokingly depicting Don Diego de la Vega’s wife as cheating on him with Zorro, presented as harmless humor since viewers know Zorro is actually her husband, though she does not.

The deception also undermines the truthfulness and trust essential to sacramental marriage and the the “comedic” treatment of apparent infidelity risks trivializing the grave sin and injustice of real adultery.

The show was created by Benjamin Charbit and Noé Debré, who also co-wrote the series alongside Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud. It was directed by Jean-Baptiste Saurel and Emilie Noblet.

It was produced by Paramount+, France Télévisions, Marc Dujardin’s Le Collectif 64, and Julien Seul’s Bien Sûr Productions.

MHz Choice is a subscription-based streaming service specializing in international TV series and movies, particularly mysteries, dramas, and comedies from Europe presented unedited with easy-to-read English subtitles. Some titles are also dubbed in English. It offers a curated library of global programming for $7.99/month with no ads.

Zorro was originally created 1919 by Johnston McCulley. His secret identity is Don Diego de la Vega, who dons a black cape, mask, and hat to fight injustice, corruption, and tyranny in early 19th-century Spanish California using his expert swordsmanship, acrobatics, and signature “Z” mark carved by his blade.

