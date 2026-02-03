The Walt Disney Company announced that CEO Bob Iger will leave the company a second time and will be replaced by its Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

D’Amaro will also be appointed as a director of the company’s board. Additionally, Disney announced that Dana Walden will become the company’s new President and Chief Creative Officer. These changes will take place at the company’s upcoming Annual Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on March 18, 2026.

While Iger is being replaced, he will remain with the company as a Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his expected retirement on December 31, 2026.

Chairman of the The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors James Gorman stated, “Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO.”

“Throughout this search process, Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace. He has an outstanding record of business achievement, collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment to bring their stories to life in our parks, showcasing the power of combining Disney storytelling with cutting-edge technology. The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders,” he added.

D’Amaro commented, “I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world. Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences. There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership.”

D’Amaro has been with The Walt Disney Company since 1998 and been the Chairman of Disney Experiences since May 2020. Under his leadership, the division embraced woke ideology. In September 2020, it introduced an “Inclusion” key to its cast member training.

In April 2021, D’Amaro wrote a blog post titled “A Place Where Everyone is Welcome.” In the post he declares that he and the company “celebrate allyship and support for each other. And where diverse views and ideas are sought after as critical contributions towards our collective success.”

He went on to explain the “Inclusion” key, “Inclusion is essential to our culture and leads us forward as we continue to realize our rich legacy of engaging storytelling, exceptional service, and Disney magic.”

“We’re bringing the spirit of the Inclusion Key to life across our business. We’re reimagining our attractions to be more inclusive, like upcoming enhancements to Jungle Cruise and new adventures with Princess Tiana. We’re celebrating the diverse and inspiring stories of our cast and fans with creator collaborations and exciting experiences, like The Soul of Jazz exhibit at Walt Disney World.”

Furthermore, he indicated the company would engage in seemingly discriminatory policies, “We’re looking at ways to increase our support for diverse suppliers in a big way – we’ll share more details on this commitment in the future.”

Additionally, D’Amaro opposed the state of Florida’s anti-grooming bill in 2022. The bill reads in part, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

It also requires school districts to “notify parents of each healthcare service offered at their student’s school and the option to withhold consent or decline any specific service. Parental consent to a health care service does not waive the parent’s right to access his or her student’s educational or health record or to be notified about a change in his or her student’s services or monitoring.”

Finally, the bill requires that school districts provide parents of students in kindergarten through third grade with well-being questionnaires or health screenings and obtain their permission before administering them to students.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, D’Amaro, in a video sent to Disney employees, described the bill as “concerning” and “painful to our LGBTQ+ cast, allies and many in our community.”

NEXT: HBO Pushes Child Actor To Curse In 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms'