Sony announced today that effective January 2028, it will no longer produce physical game discs for PlayStation. The full statement reads:

“As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format.

This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.

We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store. We remain committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience to our fans and we thank you for your continued support.”

“Retailers” in Sony’s statement will still carry games. They will sell cards containing download codes rather than discs. The box, the case, the physical presence of something you can hold in your hands while the receipt remains technically accurate — all of it stays. The thing that worked, the disc itself, goes away.

The timing connects directly to the PlayStation 6’s expected arrival in 2028. The PS6 reportedly costs $960 in materials to manufacture per unit, and Sony’s disc-free trajectory was already signaled when it released the PS5 Digital Edition at a lower price point than the standard model. Earlier reports suggested the PS6 would ship with at least a detachable disc drive, similar to the PS5 Slim revision. That now looks uncertain. A console without a disc drive does not need to advertise the feature it dropped. Sony announcing the end of disc production in 2028 and the PS6 arriving in 2028 are almost certainly the same event described from two angles.

GTA 6, which launches November 19 on a budget that makes it the most expensive entertainment production in history, accelerated this conversation last week. The physical edition was announced — but when Insider Gaming reported the details, the story was that the day-one physical copy would not contain a disc. It would contain a download code in a box. Rockstar is releasing what amounts to a $70 cardboard download voucher for buyers who specifically chose a physical copy. A December 2026 disc release is reportedly in the pipeline, but the launch edition for the game that will almost certainly break all-time sales records does not contain the thing its packaging implies.

The storage crisis is the other half of the story nobody wants to discuss directly.

Modern AAA games routinely exceed 100GB. Many exceed 150. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is reportedly over 200GB. The PlayStation 5 ships with 825GB of usable internal storage. The Xbox Series X ships with roughly 800GB usable. A full library of current-generation games does not fit on a single console’s internal drive and never has. Expanding that storage costs real money. The Xbox Series X uses proprietary Seagate expansion cards — the only solution that allows games to be played directly from external storage rather than constantly transferred back to the internal drive. Those cards retail at $160 for 1TB, $260-350 for 2TB, and $550-650 for 4TB. For context, a standard 2TB NVMe SSD for a PC runs around $80. The Xbox tax on compatible storage is real, consistent, and not discussed in the same breath as disc elimination because it is less visible.

PlayStation uses standard M.2 NVMe drives for expansion, which are considerably cheaper — a 2TB drive runs $80-120 — but the principle is the same. The console ships without enough storage to house a meaningful library and expansion costs money the consumer pays separately.

The digital ecosystem that Sony is now mandating for 2028 requires that consumers own this expanded storage outright, cannot loan games to a friend, cannot resell a game they finished, cannot play it without a live internet connection during authentication, and cannot guarantee access if Sony’s servers go down, if their account is banned, or if the service is discontinued. The Stop Killing Games petition that collected 1.3 million signatures in the EU was aimed at exactly this structure — the one where the consumer pays full price for a product they do not actually own and cannot access when the company providing it decides to close the door.

Sony’s statement calls this “a natural direction.” It is natural in the sense that it is profitable for Sony and structurally terrible for consumers who prefer ownership over licensing. Those two things are not in contradiction. They are the actual relationship Sony and the consumer have had since digital storefronts became the path of least resistance, and the disc was the last mechanism allowing buyers to opt out of it.

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