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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
27m

This will save me the money in buying a PS6-- since part of the reason I use the disc version of my PS5 involves playing the occasional movie in my old-school bluray collection...

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Dan Bell's avatar
Dan Bell
1hEdited

This is about greed and control coming from a company that has no qualms about yoinking digital content you have shelled out money for (see their recent movie library deletion). Greed to minimize Cost of Goods on the PS6 so they can reach profitability faster, and control so they can clamp down, delete, or alter your content whenever they want.

Their excuse isn't entirely wrong, people have migrated mostly to digital. That doesn't mean there's no place for physical or every single GameStop would be shutting their doors.

What I expect is that since Stop Killing Games has been neutered in the EU and the CA bill which would force a sensible end of life on games looks to be encountering too much friction to pass, companies have been emboldened to double down on their innate need to see the black line go up. The easy way to do that is to keep an iron grip on your customer base to squeeze as necessary.

As a note, a 2TB drive doesn't cost $80 any more, it's closer to $150 - $300 though the Xbox licensed drives have also increased to ~$250 USD.

These storage and RAM prices won't last forever, of course they aren't going to pass any savings on to the customer when prices inevitably come down.

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