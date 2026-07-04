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Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
11h

Welcome, fellow renters.

Me? I've opted out. Own or skip. None of this new stuff is so good that it is worth attaching a permanent leach to my wallet.

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Gregory DeVore's avatar
Gregory DeVore
2h

So grandparents will have something to wrap.

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