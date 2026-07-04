Rockstar confirmed on June 24 that the physical edition of Grand Theft Auto VI, launching November 19 at $79.99, will ship with a download code inside the box. No disc. No data. A buyer who pays $80 for a physical copy opens the box and finds a piece of paper with a code on it — the same digital download everyone else gets, sold in plastic packaging.

Two retailers have refused to stock it.

Video Games Plus, a Canadian chain operating for nearly forty years, issued a statement on X: “For nearly 40 years, VGP has been committed to supporting physical media and preserving the value of physical game ownership. Our company policy is that we do not carry physical products for video game consoles that contain only a digital download code. Based on the information currently available, the physical release of Grand Theft Auto VI for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be a code-in-box product. As a result, VGP will not be offering it for sale under our current company policy.”

VGP added that the decision carries no grudge against Rockstar: “Should Rockstar one day release a physical edition containing a disc in the box, we would be pleased to carry and support that version for our customers.”

Loot Box Gaming, a Delaware-based physical media retailer, put it plainly: “When we started LBG, it was out of a love for our favorite form of media, gaming, as well as the preservation of said media. If a product can’t honor the people who pay their hard-earned money to purchase it, then we have no business trying to sell it to our customers, whom we value above anything else.”

Neither store moves the needle on GTA 6’s launch numbers. Circana analyst Mat Piscatella noted that at least 30 games have already sold code-in-box physical copies in the US in 2026 alone, with 146 titles featuring this format to date. GTA 6 is projected as one of the biggest entertainment launches in history regardless of what two independent retailers do. Rockstar is not losing sleep.

That is not the point. The point is that both retailers named what the gaming press has been reluctant to say directly: a box with a download code is not a physical game. It is a receipt.

Rockstar’s reasoning for the format is documented. Physical editions of GTA games have historically leaked days or weeks before launch — the GTA 6 leak in 2022, in which over 90 clips of gameplay footage surfaced online before announcement, cost the company enormous narrative control. Shipping a code instead of a disc prevents anyone from cracking the physical media and circulating content early. A European distributor told sources that Take-Two had zero disc plans for day one; a disc edition could arrive weeks or months after launch.

The secondary reason is money. Every disc sold through GameStop or other retailers with used-game programs generates a resale chain that never touches Rockstar again. The buyer plays it, trades it in, the store sells it used at a slight discount, the second buyer does the same, and Rockstar’s cut ends at the first transaction. A code-in-box cannot be traded in. Once redeemed, it exists only in the buyer’s account. The used game market — a significant revenue stream for small specialty retailers — collapses entirely around it.

This is the same logic Sony deployed when it announced in January that physical disc production for all new PlayStation games ends in 2028. The industry does not hate physical media for ideological reasons. It hates physical media because physical media allows consumers to own things, resell things, and play things without an active internet connection and a valid account in good standing. Every one of those consumer benefits represents a control variable the publisher cannot monetize.

Circana’s data confirms the normalization is already well advanced. 146 games in code-in-box format is not a protest-worthy anomaly. It is a trend that GTA 6 is about to accelerate into standard practice. If the most anticipated game in the medium’s history ships without a disc and sells fifty million copies in its first month, every major publisher reads that as the audience’s verdict on physical media.

VGP and Loot Box Gaming know they will not change that outcome. They said so clearly. What they are doing is naming the thing for what it is: a box with no disc is not a physical game. It is a $79.99 download voucher with better shelf presence.

What’s the point of even selling a download code in a box to begin with?

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