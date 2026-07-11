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Were Puppy's avatar
Were Puppy
19m

it's obvious that Microsoft is being looted by h1b.

All of this plausible deniability is from people who are not looking at every other tech company going through the exact same thing.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
3h

An exceedingly important point is the admission that certain XBOX teams worked under as many as FOURTEEN layers of management.

That is mind-bogglingly insane. It's no wonder these studios each burned through hundreds of millions of dollars with almost nothing to show for it.

It's why even mid level games take a decade or more to produce. It will be damn near twenty years between Skyrim and the next Elder Scrolls game.

Every single thing an actual "developer" wants to put into a game has to go through fourteen layers of approval. Who knows how long that takes and 100% of the time what comes out the other end looks nothing like what the developer proposed originally.

Games are being made in spite of this structure, not because of it.

Laughably, they're promising to reduce that managerial burden to "just" five layers. And the do-nothing, paycheck stealing XBOX employees are rioting over "skeleton crews."

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