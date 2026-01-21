Numerous Wokehammer advocates celebrated Games Workshop introducing new female Adeptus Custodes during the company’s New Year preview livestream.

On January 16th, Games Workshop revealed new female Adeptus Custodes miniatures.

And reactions from Wokehammer advocates were extraordinarily predictable as they not only celebrated victory, but demanded more specifically female Space Marines.

DonQueerxote wrote, “Female Custodes officially got a model, hell yeah. you know, even if there WAS like substantial lore saying they couldn't be women, and there isn't it was like one sentence in one army book, it's a stupid and entirely arbitrary restriction. now we just need female space marines.”

Another wrote, “SO many people are going to be pleased about this. I still hate that Custodes are a playable faction but I love that we have official women as Custodes models. Now they just have to put out women as Marines models and all my Christmas presents will have come at once.”

Another wrote, “BASED female Custodes release, thank you GW! Will definitely buy these. Basement dwellers cope and seethe, can't wait to watch you all have a complete meltdown when women Space Marines drop next.”

Another posted, “Are all the tourists finished throwing their toys out of the pram yet?There are female Custodes. GW says so, and to close that loop hole, there are models of them too. Cope. Then cope some more.”

“Hahaha looks like female custodians are cannon now,” wrote another. “[expletive] you incel grifters.”

Still another wrote, “Oh [expletive], cant wait to be called a tourist again for mine! Chuds on cope watch.”

What these celebratory posts reveal is that the consumers of Warhammer 40,000 have no real power over the franchise. That power is still in the hands of the employees at Games Workshop, and clearly the company has been infiltrated to push various woke ideologies. This infiltration is a strategy that German socialist activist Rudi Dutschke coined as the “long march through the institutions.”

Marxist Herbert Marcuse explained the idea in his book Counterrevolution and Revolt:

Rudi Dutschke has proposed the strategy of the long march through the institutions: working against the established institutions while working within them, but not simply by 'boring from within', rather by 'doing the job', learning (how to program and read computers, how to teach at all levels of education, how to use the mass media, how to organize production, how to recognize and eschew planned obsolescence, how to design, et cetera), and at the same time preserving one's own consciousness in working with others. The long march includes the concerted effort to build up counterinstitutions. They have long been an aim of the movement, but the lack of funds was greatly responsible for their weakness and their inferior quality. They must be made competitive. This is especially important for the development of radical, "free" media. The fact that the radical Left has no equal access to the great chains of information and indoctrination is largely responsible for its isolation.

Christians should respond to the so‑called long march through the institutions not with despair or retreat, but with holiness and deliberate engagement. Grounded in prayer, the sacraments, and sound catechesis, they are called to form their minds according to Scripture and the Church’s teaching so they can discern and reject ideologies that deny God, reduce the human person to economics or power, or confuse good and evil. They should enter cultural, educational, and professional institutions as witnesses, not as covert ideologues, bringing charity, intellectual rigor, and moral integrity into those spaces rather than conforming to their errors. In practice, this means building and supporting authentically Christian schools, media, families, and communities, while also remaining present in existing institutions as a leaven, trusting that Christ’s truth works not through manipulation, but through faithful, visible, and sacrificial discipleship.

Pope Pius XI explained this in Divini Redemptoris, “As in all the stormy periods of the history of the Church, the fundamental remedy today lies in a sincere renewal of private and public life according to the principles of the Gospel by all those who belong to the Fold of Christ, that they may be in truth the salt of the earth to preserve human society from total corruption.”

