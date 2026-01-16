Charles Benjamin aka Sargon of Akkad recently shared his theory on why Warhammer 40,000 is not only more relevant than ever, but is bringing in record profits.

Benjamin began his video sharing a brief history of Warhammer 40,000 and how it has evolved over its 40 year history including how Chaos evolved from evil aliens from Hell into a “metaphysical corruption that carried moral weight.”

He also points out that the setting is static, “The Imperium is always about to fall, but never does.”

Additionally, he notes, “Even the grimdark nature of it has become something of a pastiche and is decidedly less grim and dark as innovations are allowed to creep into the setting and something approaching hope is actually introduced.”

He then goes on to provide a brief synopsis of Warhammer 40,000 explaining how it sees the Imperium of Man at perpetual war with a number of other factions including the Orks, Necrons, Eldar, Tyranids, and Tau.