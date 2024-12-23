Periodically, woke activists in science fiction and fantasy attempt to turn the fantasy race of orcs from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings into a cause of their identity political activism. They’re at it again, circulating a post titled “Orcs Are People,” which once again calls orcs a “racist stereotype.”

The attempt to humanize orcs has gone on for a long time in fantasy circles. The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) even had a full panel at their Nebula Awards conference a few years back lambasting Tolkien for what they called a racist portrayal of orcs.

The fantasy race, which is a corrupted, demonic version of elves twisted by evil in its own anti-creation, often gets compared to black people; it’s odd to see how the woke view black people as such, but that seems to be their own problem rather than based on any reality.

Because of this, the recent iteration of Dungeons & Dragons tried to change the perception of orcs by turning them into Mexicans in art, which got savaged by the internet because of its crazy stereotyping. The woke project their thoughts on trying to make fantasy creatures into an allegory for real-world human races.

Nothing was more obnoxious, however than Prime Video’s Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power taking orcs and trying to portray them as humble immigrants trying to make their way in Middle Earth to garner sympathy for the evil race.

The leftist shill outlet Vox wrote on the situation, “The Rings of Power is a direct descendant of Jackson’s interpretation of Tolkien’s material, but all the cultural understandings of orcs seem to bear on decisions the show’s writers make. The writers seem to feel the responsibility of doing something with orcs, but instead of unpacking any of their baggage, they ignore the uncomfortable connotations in favor of a paste-on oppression narrative.”

“It’s almost as if, because orcs exist in such a distinct category of their own, The Rings of Power seeks to turn the orcs into a racialized population. This results in an oppression utterly devoid of context, so nonspecific as to be nothing. It’s an easy win to be against the concept of oppression; it’s much harder to actually say something about oppression. The reason X-Men, for instance, is interesting is not because oppression just exists, but because the mechanisms of oppression of mutants reveal how similar mechanisms harm real-world people — something that was very much on the mind of its creators during the civil rights era.”

A new blog of the Silmarillion Writers’ Guild is circulating through establishment circles, being promoted by the science fiction hate website File 770, trying to change the perception of orcs, giving a list of different works by people who are bastardizing Tolkien’s legacy by trying to turn Orcs into good creatures.

The blog, titled “Orcs are People!” lists links to sources that claim they are from Tolkien scholars but tries to put a modern spin on the work.

The blog writes: “What are Orcs? Instruments of evil which can—nay, must—be destroyed? A morally uncomplicated enemy which absolves the hero’s need to feel guilt? That is certainly one view.”

“Another less common but no less compelling view is of Orcs as people, themselves brutalized by that same evil. It is an idea which tantalizes some fans, skillfully crafting a person-shaped mirror to hold up to the audience so that we may see ourselves in them.”

This is not what Tolkien intended at all with orcs, as one can read Tolkien’s words: “Orc (the word as far as I am concerned actually derived from the Old English orc ‘demon’, but only because of its phonetic suitability) are nowhere clearly stated to be of any particular origin. But since they are servants of the Dark Power, and later of Sauron, neither of whom could, or would produce living things, they must be ‘corruptions’. They are not based on direct experience of mine; but owe, I suppose, a good deal to the goblin tradition (goblin is used as a translation in The Hobbit, where orc only occurs once, I think), especially as it appears in George MacDonald, except for soft feet which I never believed in. The name has the form orch. (pl. yrch) in Sindarin and urik in the Black Speech.”

It's clear from Tolkien’s writings that orcs are a representation of the demonic and are a corruption of life, not to be looked at as an allegory of any real people whatsoever. To do so only reaffirms the modern biases of the current year writers who clearly think black people are a lot like orcs in Tolkien’s writings, which seems more than a little racist.

