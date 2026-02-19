Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series Wonder Man has already fallen out of Luminate’s top 10 list after a single week and woke Marvel fans are not happy about it.

Marvel and Disney released all 8 episodes of Wonder Man back on January 27th and the show failed to chart on Luminate’s Top 10 streaming chart for the week it debuted. However, Luminate’s week ended on January 29th and thus it did not include the show’s first weekend. So it was no surprise that the show appeared on the charts in its second week.

Nevertheless, the numbers were still pretty bad. It only managed to do 414.6 million and it was also revealed it only did 135 million in its first week. That’s a total of just 549.6 million.

For comparison, Echo attracted 731 million minutes in about six days after it debuted on Disney+ according to Nielsen. Like Wonder Man, all five of its episodes were released at once. However, Wonder Man has about 52 minutes more total run time than Echo.

If you do a simple calculation where you divide total minutes watched by runtime, Wonder Man only brought in around 2 million viewers in its first 10 days while Echo did around 3.4 million in about six days. That’s a whopping 41% decline.

And now the show has completely fallen off Luminate’s top 10 chart doing worse than His & Hers, which brought in 287.8 million minutes viewed.

Even with the show being released all at once, it seemingly lost viewers based on IMDb reviews of the show’s individual episodes. The first episode received 3,400 reviews while the penultimate episode received 2600 and the finale did just 2800.

Due to the show’s poor performance a number of Marvel stans are coping claiming that Marvel buried the woke race-swapped show.

One accused Marvel of racism, “The series shoulda been on-going until March but dumping the Black lead shows is like, ‘Here you coloreds, take this and shut up’.”

Another coped, “Marvel Television is NOT promoting Wonder Man at all. This is the second time when the Marvel original series is not getting promoted on public or in the social media, the first one was 'IRONHEART'“

Another posted, “Absolutely shameful how Wonder Man is one of the MCU’s best projects in years and Disney decides to dump the entire show on a random Tuesday in January with little promotion. This show deserves to have its moment because this is exactly what the MCU needs more of.”

However, the show’s creator Destin Daniel Cretton rejected that narrative telling Magic 102.1, “If Marvel didn’t care about this show, it wouldn’t be out in the world at all.”

“And it definitely would not be out in the world in the form that it is. I think it’s … I am very happy to see that people are loving the show for the same reasons we do, because it’s different. It’s a bit of a big swing for Marvel to take. And I can’t say it was a struggle to make, ” he added. “Everybody from Kevin [Feige] on down really loved the tone of the show and loved that it was different, and loved pushing limits. And everybody here loves movies, and that’s what the show is really about. So yeah, the internet likes to make up stories and narratives. But I love the passion behind it because people just love the show and want more people to see it. So I’m all for that.”

