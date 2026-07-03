Czech Games Edition announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance: The Board Game this week, a licensed adaptation of the popular medieval RPG designed by Tomáš Holek, creator of the hit eurogame SETI, and Vlaada Chvátil, the designer behind Codenames and Galaxy Trucker. It is an epic adventure game set in 15th-century Bohemia, planned for debut at Essen SPIEL in October 2026. Within days, a thread appeared on BoardGameGeek titled “Concerns regarding the license and the studio’s background.”