Nerdrotic is one of the bigger Star Trek fans to comment on the show in culture over the last several years, but it seems he was blocked by William Shatner over a misunderstanding back in 2021. The Captain Kirk actor and the commentator have gone back and forth over the incident in what appears to be a misunderstanding.

William Shatner liberally blocks people on Twitter/X and X, including the author of this article, and maintains those blocks even among his biggest fans and supporters. It’s something that people have learned to take with a grain of salt, as the actor is over ninety years old, and most incidents with him online don’t seem to be personal. Shatner is known for maintaining a jovial attitude on the platform, often being sarcastic and fun in the process.

Nerdrotic is one of the pop culture commentators who talks about the problems of modern Hollywood, including the wokeism that has hurt the legacy of Star Trek and William Shatner in the process, as companies have done everything they can to remove the masculine form of Captain Kirk from the series in exchange for their modern diversity initiatives.

Dan Vasc noticed that Nerdrotic was blocked and tagged William Shatner in the process, going viral on the topic. He said, “Hey @WilliamShatner, seems you blocked @Nerdrotics by mistake. He’s a good guy.”

This prompted a lot of fans’ concerns over it as Nerdrotics has voiced being a big fan of Shatner over the years, and of Star Trek in general.

There was enough fan outcry, that Shatner responded on his own feed, saying, “For those inquiring about a block that was done as if it’s some mistake I made; the block was made in May of 2021 over this tweet that tagged me. The tweet doesn’t seem to exist any more (which is typical.) If this is your hero; I’d suggest you rethink your strategy online.”

The tweet in question appeared to show Nerdrotics calling Mr. Shatner a “pussy,” however, Nerdrotics clarified that the post did not involve Shatner nor tag him at all.

He posted to his feed, saying, “This is the tweet that got me blocked by William Shatner. This post, in response to the now suspended Paul Chato, was about Wil Wheaton being a bitch over Larry David smacking Elmo. It had nothing to do with William Shatner. That being said Wil Wheaton is a massive, giant, floppy, Arby's beef pussy.”

All of the posts have gone viral with a lot of fan outrage at Shatner blocking Nerdrotic over this situation, though William Shatner has not made any other comment on the matter at this time.

