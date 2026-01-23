There is bad television, and then there is television that actively insults the intelligence of the people it expects to watch it. Starfleet Academy sits firmly in the second category. I tried to watch, but it was so crap I gave up after literally the first 10 minutes.

This show is not just another woke misfire. It is the logical endpoint of years of creative arrogance and disdain for the audience that once loved the franchise. It was clearly a project born from the belief that audiences are obstacles to be managed and preached at rather than people to be entertained. From its first moments, Academy feels hollow. The sfx look cheap. Clearly not unfinished, rough around the edges, and empty. A glossy shell wrapped around ideas that have already failed repeatedly. It doesn’t look like Trek. It looks soulless just like those who wrote this crap.

The most damning thing is not that it is ideological. It is that it is dull. The characters are lifeless, the dialogue sounds like it was written by a committee of woke commie activists too terrified of risk, and the world it inhabits has none of the wonder, danger, or ambition that once defined Star Trek. This is not exploration. It is literally a lefty woke training seminar in space.

Nobody is watching, and nobody is surprised

The viewing figures are dismal, and no amount of PR spin can hide that fact. Online, the reaction has gone beyond criticism into open mockery. Which matters as fans will argue when they care. They laugh when they are done.

Across YouTube, Reddit, review platforms, and long-standing fan communities, the response is strikingly consistent. Fatigue. People are tired of being told that what they clearly do not enjoy is somehow good for them. Tired of being gaslit into thinking boredom equals and woke ideals is actually progress.

Academy is a punchline because it deserves to be one. It strips Star Trek of competence, tension, and consequence, replacing them with lectures and emotional safety nets. Conflict is defused before it can breathe. Moral dilemmas are pre-answered. Failure is cosmetic. Nobody earns anything. Nothing is at stake. And every single character is insufferable.

The last gasp of a failed ideology?

Starfleet Academy feels like a final, desperate attempt by the modern studio mindset to force an approach that audiences have rejected again and again. Instead of asking why people stopped watching, the answer has always been to double down harder.

When projects fail, blame is shifted. The audience is wrong. The fans are toxic. The critics are bad faith. Anyone but the writers and executives who signed off on this mess.

But failure has a way of clarifying reality. And Academy is failing loudly.

This is why its cancellation feels inevitable. Not because of some culture war victory, but because it simply does not work as television. It does not entertain. It does not inspire. It does not endure. It does not make money.

And when it goes, it will not be mourned. It will be used as another long case study in what not to do.

Failure is the only language Hollywood listens to

Studios do not course-correct because people complain. They change when the numbers collapse. Starfleet Academy is exactly the kind of expensive embarrassment that forces executives to ask questions they have avoided for years.

What if audiences actually want heroes again?

What if competence is aspirational, not offensive?

What if sci-fi works best when it explores humanity, rather than scolding it?

Star Trek once trusted its audience to think. To wrestle with ideas. To admire characters who were better than us, not endlessly insecure reflections of modern neuroses. Academy rejects all of that, and the audience has rejected it in return.

There is hope Star Wars may be next to break free

There is a similar sense of anticipation surrounding Kathleen Kennedy stepping away from Lucasfilm. Her era has been defined by division, diminishing returns, and a growing disconnect between creators and fans.

A leadership change would not magically fix Star Wars, but it would remove a major obstacle to recovery. It would allow the franchise to remember that myth, adventure, and timeless storytelling built its legacy, not contemporary ideology stapled onto familiar imagery. Whether Dave Filoni is the man to course correct I am doubtful, but with K the force is female K out of the way it at least has some semblance of a chance.

2026 and the reckoning

I said previously that 2026 would be the year the tide turns. That sci-fi and fantasy would either save themselves or collapse under the weight of their own self-importance. Starfleet Academy is evidence that the reckoning has begun.

This show is not the future. It is the end of a mistake.

And when it finally disappears, something better will replace it. Not because studios suddenly grew wiser, but because they ran out of excuses. Audiences have made their choice clear.

They want stories again.

