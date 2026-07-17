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Jeffolas
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Like the British WW2 veterans crying over their country's current state, I wonder how many surviving fans of that letters campaign would even recognize "modern" Star Trek?

How could their love and dedication lead us here sixty years later?

Never forgive those responsible.

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