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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
2d

Spiderman was driven to seek justice after he was responsible for Uncle Ben's death by a criminal allowed to get away.

Spiderman would not let criminals just walk off, especially those who have done heinous things during their criminal life. We're not talking, most of the time, here about Ma and Pa Gonzalez, we're looking at the criminals who add more crime on top of the crime of invading our borders. Then they hang around, voting in some cases, supporting policies that are great for their home country rather than making America better.

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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
2d

As other have said, Spiderman, if he was realistic, would have dealt with far too many criminals of particular demographics to be anything other than chud or lunatic.

Honestly by a competent writer seeing Peter Parker attempt to reconcile libtard sensibilities he's had from education with the reality he deals with as Spiderman would be quite entertaining.

A competent writer.

Ha.

Well, someone has probably done the concept with their own original superhero already.

Pity Iceman is in such a terrible state that he's not even worthy of getting significant memetime.

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