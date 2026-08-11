Gears of War: E-Day’s open beta has spent the better part of a day trending on X, and the traffic has nothing to do with Horde Siege or the returning 4v4 Versus mode. The controversy centers on Mags Carter, one of two new characters The Coalition added to series protagonist Marcus Fenix’s squad for the Emergence Day prequel, and a repeated line of in-game dialogue players say reads as favoritism written directly into the script.

E-Day sends players back fourteen years before the original Gears of War, to the day the Locust Horde first surfaced and attacked the city of Kalona. Marcus Fenix (voiced again by John DiMaggio) and Dom Santiago (Carlos Ferro) anchor the new Bravo Squad alongside two newcomers: Lucas Reyes, a green comms officer, and Mags Carter, a former Gear working at Kalona’s Imulsion refinery, played by Elizabeth Ludlow. The beta opened to pre-order customers and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on August 6 and runs a second, fully open weekend from August 13 through 17, ahead of the game’s October 6 release.

The flashpoint is a pattern fans started cataloging within days of the early access weekend going live. In multiplayer matches, Marcus repeatedly praises Carter by name, with lines like “Great shooting, Carter” and “Nice shot, Carter,” while no other squadmate gets the same acknowledgment. Critics point out that this breaks with Marcus’s established character, a soldier written across five prior games as guarded and sparing with praise. Carter is also the only Bravo Squad member with an Epic-tier cosmetic available in the beta, the “Blast Damage Mags” skin unlocked at player level 20.

The backlash escalated when Kate Rayner, The Coalition’s VP and studio technical director, who came out publicly as transgender in 2021 and has posted about Trans Day of Visibility in past years, weighed in to connect the character to the importance of visibility. For critics already convinced the dialogue pattern wasn’t accidental, the post read as confirmation rather than clarification.

Content creator Yellowflash, who covered the controversy for his audience, didn’t mince words about what the post did to his interest in the game: “This doesn’t make me want to play the game. Sorry. Doesn’t.” He tied it to a complaint he’s made about other Xbox-published titles before, pointing to Halo Campaign Evolved’s differing in-game consequences for killing male versus female marine NPCs as a pattern rather than a one-off: “Why should anybody assume that? At least with a Western [game]... how many times do Western studios have to purposely do the same thing over and over and over again?”

The timing compounds the problem for The Coalition. Gears of War 4 landed well with the fanbase, but Judgment and Gears 5 both underperformed critically and commercially, leaving E-Day to carry the weight of proving the franchise could recover. The beta had already drawn one round of complaints days earlier, when The Coalition initially withheld 4v4 Versus from early access players before reversing the decision within hours. A second controversy stacked on top of that, over a fictional soldier getting more compliments than her squadmates, is not the story a franchise in recovery mode wants dominating its beta weekend.

Gears of War: E-Day launches October 6 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass. Will The Coalition rewrite Marcus’s dialogue before then, or let the backlash play out as background noise?

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