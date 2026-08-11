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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
2d

This is the result of the BS Microsoft pushed with their Inclusivity guidance a few years ago. It has tanked many a game from Xbox since. South of Midnight, Avowed, Halo (even before the new release), and Gears 5 + E-day, and just about every game they've internally developed. Thank god they cannot enforce that BS on 3rd parties, just the internal studios.

They don't want to make games fun, they don't want to respect the source material, they would rather score SJW/ESG points, apparently, than make good games.

Sharma is going to retain Phil Spencer's 3% revenue number rather than boost it to 20% or even 30% over the next few years unless she address these, and other flaws. Explicitly or tacitly screwing with lore is a sure way to guarantee the biggest fans don't show up. The girlboss and forced inclusivity era can't end soon enough, but these corps haven't gotten the message yet despite cratering sells.

I wish MS and others would make games, not social statements.

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Kelchier's avatar
Kelchier
2d

They just cant help themselves. Depsite all the set backs from similiar changes.

Its like a drug addict loving the needle.

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